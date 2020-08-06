Tennis: All eight men’s open singles seeds advance to third round of The City tournament

All eight seeds in the men’s open singles in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City tournament advanced to the third round with straight-sets victories Wednesday evening.

The eight third-round (round of 16) matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Here are the pairings: No. 1 Cotter Wilson of Shreveport vs. John Jeffries of Bossier City, No. 7 Will Street of Shreveport vs. Jeff Tietjen of Shreveport, No. 3 Stafford Yerger of Shreveport vs. Knox Stinson of Shreveport, No. 6 Jeffrey Goodman of Shreveport vs. Steven Floyd of Bossier City, No. 8 Andrew Person of Barksdale Air Force Base vs. Kevin Chhang of Bossier City, No. 4 David Irvin of Dallas vs. Lucas Richardson of Baton Rouge, No. 5 Todd Killen of Shreveport vs. Grant Matherne of Shreveport and No. 2 Anthony McMaster of Shreveport vs. Levi Holley of Shreveport.

If Bossier Tennis Center pro Killen and McMaster both win, they will set up a quarterfinal rematch of the 2018 finals won by McMaster.

The men’s open singles began Tuesday with 40 players.

Defending champion Claire Hammond of Benton also plays her first match in the eight-player women’s open singles draw at 6 Thursday. She faces Maranda Litton of Coverse.

The three other women’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday evening at 6.

Play in the tournament’s 15 other divisions also continues. The divisions include family doubles events like mother-daughter and father-son and doubles based on players’ skill level.

The tournament runs through Sunday with the men’s and women’s finals set for 1 p.m.