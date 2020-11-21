Tennis: Bossier City wins three USTA Southern section awards

Bossier City has won three 2020 USTA Southern section awards for outstanding achievements in tennis both on and off the court.

The USTA Southern section is comprised of nine southern states. Nineteen award winners were announced Nov. 17.

The City Championships, hosted by the Bossier Tennis Center for the third straight year, was named Adult Tournament of the Year.

The Killen family won the Mark McNulty Family of the Year award. Todd Killen is the head pro at the Bossier Tennis Center.

The Louisiana Combo (18 & over, 55 & over) State Tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center was named Team Tennis Event of the Year.

The Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association, which promotes the sport throughout the area, was named the Community Tennis Association of the Year.

The awards were chosen from nominations by state associations. Bossier City won the most. Louisville was second with two.