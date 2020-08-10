Tennis: Bossier City’s Harvey takes women’s title in City tournament; Shreveport’s Wilson captures men’s crown

Two first-time champions were crowned in the open singles divisions of The Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships on Sunday afternoon at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Cotter Wilson of Shreveport completed a dominant run in the men’s singles with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 2018 champion Anthony McMaster of Shreveport.

Wilson, a senior member of the Ole Miss tennis team, lost just six games in four matches, earning the $1,000 winner’s check.

AK Harvey of Bossier City won the women’s singles, defeating defending champion Claire Hammond of Benton.

Harvey, a former Loyola standout who plays for ULL, won the first set 6-4. Hammond rallied to win the second 6-3. Harvey then took the deciding 10-point tiebreaker for the victory.

Wilson wasn’t done after the men’s singles. He teamed with Bossier Tennis Center pro Todd Killen to win the men’s open doubles.

Wilson and Killen, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 2 Kirk Fisher and Steven Schwab of Monroe 7-5, 6-4. The duo split the $1,000 first prize.

Margaret Elberson and Emily Truong of Shreveport won the women’s open doubles. Jared Roge and Bianca Schulz of Shreveport took the mixed open doubles championship.

The following is a list of the other city champions.

Men’s 6.0 doubles: Chad Doyal of Shreveport and Hayden Knight of Keithville.

Men’s 7.0 doubles: Spencer Petree and Randolph Hicks, both of Shreveport.

Men’s 8.0 doubles: David Ballard of Shreveport and JT Clendenin.

Mixed 6.0 doubles: Jenna Choi of Shreveport and William Haynes of Bossier City.

Mixer 7.0 doubles: Maranda Litton of Converse and Fred Lucky of Bossier City.

Women’s 6.0 doubles: Jill Bankston and Maggie Fatheree, both of Natchitoches.

Women’s 7.0 doubles: Amanda Gulley and April Walker, both of Minden.

Women’s 8.0 doubles: Kristen Bernard and Heather Howard, both of Shreveport.

Father-Daughter doubles: Adam Young and Sydney Young, both of Shreveport.

Father-Son doubles: Stafford Yerger and Havard Yerger, both of Shreveport.

Mother-Daughter doubles: Lucy Young and Isabella Young, both of Shreveport.

Mother-Son doubles: Griffen Valiulis and Shelly Valiulis, both of Shreveport.