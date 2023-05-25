Tennis: Bossier City’s Washington, Minden’s Sramkova advance to City tournament women’s open singles finals

Bossier Cty’s Paris Washington and Minden’s Marta Sramkova advanced to the women’s open singles finals in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic Championship tournament Thursday night at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Washington, a former Parkway star and current Southern University player, defeated No. 1 seed Angela Basto 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in one semifinal match.

Sramkova, a former Louisiana Tech standout and the No. 2 seed, defeated Carmen Perez-Gonzalez-Babe 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Washington and Sramkova will face off for the title Sunday at 1 p.m.

In men’s open quarterfinal matches Thursday, Bossier City’s Kevin Changg, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 6 Will Street 6-2, 6-3, and No. 2 Colin Lucius of Shreveport defeated No. 8 Kody Anderson 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

The two other quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday at 7. Shreveport’s Andrew Otzenberger, the No. 1 seed, plays No. 5 Steven Schwab of Monroe, and No. 3 Stafford Yerger of Shreveport takes on No. 7 Lucas Richardson of Baton Rouge.

The semifinals are set for Saturday at 2. The championship match is Sunday at 1.

Play also continues in the other singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions through Sunday.