Tennis: Champions crowned as City tournament completes seven-day run

The Louisiana Family Medicine City Championship tournament completed another successful run Sunday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

It was the sixth straight year the tournament has been held at the Bossier City complex since it was revived in 2018 after being dormant for about 10 years.

Two new champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s open singles.

In the men’s finals, former Loyola College Prep standout Stafford Yerger defeated Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club assistant pro Kevin Chhang 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Yerger, the No. 3 seed, was the runner-up in 2021. Chhang, the No. 4 seed, was making his first appearance in the finals.

Yerger earned the winner’s prize of $1,000.

In the women’s final, former Louisiana Tech standout Marta Sramkova of Minden defeated former Parkway state doubles champion and current Southern University player Paris Washington 6-2, 6-1.

Sramkova won $600.

The men’s and women’s open doubles finals produced two of the day’s best matches.

In the men’s final, No. 1 seed Kirk Fisher and Arturo Rodriguez, both of Monroe, defeated No. 2 Jonathan Clark of Shreveport and Brian Irvin of Dallas 6-4, 1-6 (10-4 tiebreaker).

In the women’s final, No. 1 seed Claire Hammond of Benton and Bianca Schulz of Shreveport defeated No. 2 Victoria Fisher and Isabelle Rocher, both of Monroe, 7-5, 6-4.

The men’s and women’s champion teams won $1,100 each to split.

More than $8,000 in prize money was awarded.

The tournament featured 23 divisions with competition held over seven days.

Here is a list of the other City champions.

Open mixed doubles — Kirk and Victoria Fisher

Combo 8.0 men’s doubles — Surinder Tank and Suren Visvanathan

Combo 7.0 men’s doubles — Hayden Knight and Chad Doyal

Combo 6.0 men’s doubles — Cody Faust and Jamie Pipes

Combo 5.0 men’s doubles — John Fream and Brian Bouillon

Combo 7.0 women’s doubles — Whitney Witham and Faith Ann Quarles

Combo 6.0 women’s doubles — Lynn Ferry-Nelson and Ashlie Plunkett

Combo 5.0 women’s doubles — Brooke Romero and Kim Smith

Combo 8.0 mixed doubles — Somer Young and Nick Nunn

Combo 7.0 mixed doubles — Albert Hardison and Jacqueline Hardison

Combo 6.0 mixed doubles — Nicole Mazur and Michael Mazur

Combo 5.0 mixed doubles — Elizabeth Wagner and Jeff Wagner

Father-son doubles — Todd Killen and Kevin Killen

Father-daughter doubles — Dirk Rainwater and Summer Rainwater

Mother-daughter doubles — Becky McFarlain and Somer Young

Mother-son doubled — Eloise Graf and Sanders Graf

Husband-wife doubles — Kristen and Brian Bernard

Co-Ed Open singles — Cody Faust

Co-Ed doubles 2-2.5 — Stephanie Risher and Roxanne Voigt