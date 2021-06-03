Tennis: City tournament returning to Bossier Tennis Center in late July

Staff Reports

The annual Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament will be held July 26 through Aug. 1.

Last year the tournament, informally known as “The City,” was selected as the best adult tournament of 2020 by the USTA Southern section, which is comprised of nine states.

For the fourth consecutive year, The City will be held at the Bossier Tennis Center under the guidance of Todd Killen, Jeffrey Goodman, Rick Holland and Bianca Schulz.

“Last year was incredible,” Goodman said. “In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided we could run the tournament safely and that we needed to do it. And more than 200 players came out to play.”

Like last year’s City, the 2021 event is for the entire tennis community — from people that have never played in a tournament before to current and former collegiate players and everything in between.

A City champion will be crowned in 23 different divisions, a claim that each division winner will be able to make all year long.

“Every year we try to take a step back and see what’s working and what can be better and make several changes,” Goodman said. “One of the additions we are most excited about for this year’s City is the creation of The City Hall of Fame and the induction of our first member, Marilyn Rogers Garner.”

The ceremony honoring Garner, who along with her sister Carolyn was a mainstay in the Women’s Open divisions of The City from the early 1950s into the 1970s, will take place at noon on Sunday, Aug. 1, before the Men’s Open singles finals.

The tournament will be family-friendly and there will be no admission to the public. Play will start on Monday for Parent/Child divisions and Wednesday for Men’s Open singles. All other divisions will not start before Thursday, July 29.

Matches during the week will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until about 9. Saturday and Sunday matches will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 or 6 p.m.

The Early Bird Deadline to register for the 2021 City ends on June 25. Players who sign up during the Early Bird period will be guaranteed a requested T-shirt size and receive discounted entry fees.

Players can register at:

https://playtennis.usta.com/Competitions/toddkillen/Tournaments/Overview/c7492400-522e-4619- b811- fd6ac05c0a8a?fbclid=IwAR1c_PdPsZhwLZq42YRzSjShzWrmo60BGv30pJoFClMskvdMKwph1Gp3CRQ