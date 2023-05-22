Tennis: City Tournament underway at Bossier Tennis Center

The Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships got underway Monday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

The event, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the City Tournament first held in 1923 at Princess Park, features 320 players competing in 23 divisions.

This is the sixth consecutive year the tournament, known as “The City,” has been played at the Bossier Tennis Center after it was revived after being dormant for about 10 years.

As usual, prize money will be up for grabs. More than $8,000 will go to the winners.

The tournament’s divisions include open singles, doubles and mixed doubles and doubles divisions based on the National Tennis Ratings Program.

There are also the usual family doubles divisions.

While the tournament features mainly local players, it is open to anyone who resides north of Alexandria. Also, former longtime local residents are eligible to enter regardless of their current residence.

The men’s open singles, generally the marquee event, will have a new champion as two-time defending champion Anthony McMaster is not in the field.

The No. 1 seed in the 32-player draw is Shreveport’s Andrew Otzenberger, a former Calvary Baptist standout who plays for Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Otzenberger won the LHSAA Division IV singles title in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019.

This past season, he was named second-team All-Conference following the All-NAIA Unaffiliated Group postseason tournament.

Otzenberger was a semifinalist in 2021.

The No. 2 seed is Colin Lucius, who played collegiately at La Salle. A 2017 graduate of Caddo Virtual Academy, he played in the Division I state tournament for Byrd in 2015 and 2016.

Former Loyola College Prep star Stafford Yerger, the 2021 runner-up, is the No. 3 seed.

Bossier City’s Kevin Chhang is No. 4. The fifth through eighth seeds are Monroe’s Steven Schwab, Shreveport’s Will Street, Baton Rouge’s Lucas Richardson and Stonewall’s Kody Anderson.

Richardson was a semifinalist last year.

Drew Kolniak, who just completed his sophomore year at Airline, is also in the field. He reached the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Division I tournament.

Kolniak faces Anderson at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

There is also a women’s open singles division this year after a one-year absence.

Shreveport’s Angelo Basto is the No. 1 seed and Minden’s Marta Sramkova is No. 2.

Paris Washington, a state doubles champion at Parkway who just completed her sophomore season at Southern University, is also in the draw.

In April, Washington was featured in a nola.com story about H&R Block’s A Fair Shot program which “launched in 2022 to champion gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, and to highlight the tax implications of NIL income,” according to the company’s website.

Basto, a native of Bogota, Columbia, played No. 1 singles and doubles for LSUS this past season and was named second-team All-Red River Athletic Conference.

Sramkova, a native of Bratislava, Slovakia, is a former Louisiana Tech standout.

Play in the tournament begins at 5 p.m. during the week. Saturday and Sunday matches are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

The men’s and women’s singles finals are both scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The City Hall of Fame will add three new members — Andy Lloyd, Julia Sippel and Jean Hundley.

Lloyd won The City men’s open singles nine times. He reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 1962.

Sippel and Hundley were mainstays of The City for many years and won multiple doubles titles.

The three will be honored during a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday before the men’s and women’s open finals.