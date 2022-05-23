Tennis: City tournament underway at Bossier Tennis Center

The annual Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament got underway Monday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

This is the fifth straight year the Bossier City complex has hosted the event since the tournament was revived in 2018 after being dormant for 10 years. The 2020 tournament was named Best Adult Tournament by the USTA Southern Section, which is comprised of nine states.

The tournament has attracted 270 players, about the same as last year. City champions will be crowned in 23 divisions. It is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Although it’s known as The City and most of the entrants live in Northwest Louisiana, anyone who lives in North or Central Louisiana (Alexandria and any city north) is eligible to play. Also, anyone that has lived in the Northwest Louisiana area for five consecutive years at any point in his or her life is eligible.

Shreveport’s James McMaster will be looking for his third men’s open singles title since the tournament was revived. He won in 2018 and last year. He was also the runner-up in 2020.

McMaster is the No. 1 seed in the 28-player draw. He has a first-round bye and won’t play his first match until Thursday.

Jackson Hinderberger of Lake Worth, Fla., is the No. 2 seed. Shreveport’s John Gray Pou is No. 3. Monroe’s Steven Schwab is No. 4.

Hinderberger is a rising high school freshman and a former Shreveport resident. According to the USTA website, he was ranked No. 29 nationally in boys 14 & under singles and No. 5 in Florida in the 2021 final year end combined rank list.

When he was 10, Hinderberger won the 12 & under title in the local Independence Bowl tournament. He also was a member of a team that represented Louisiana in a national tournament in 2019.

The field also includes Airline rising sophomore Drew Kolniak, who won the Region I, Division I boys singles title in April. Recent Haughton graduate Zach Haley, who finished runner-up in Region I, Division II, is also competing.

First-round matches in men’s ope singles are scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5:30 and 7.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday at 7. The semifinals are set for Saturday at 2. The championship match is scheduled for Sunday at 1.

Monroe’s Arturo Rodriguez and Kirk Fisher are the No. 1 seed in men’s open doubles, Pou and Bossier Tennis Center pro Todd Killen are No. 2.

Benton’s Claire Hammond and Shreveport’s Bianca Schulz are the top seed in the women’s open doubles. Shreveport’s Anna Clark and Natchitoches’ Judit Castillo Gargallo are seeded second.

In addition to the open divisions, the tournament includes men’s, women’s and mixed doubles in divisions based on level of ability as determined by the National Tennis Rating Program.

There are also four family doubles divisions — father-son, father-daughter, mother-son and mother-daughter.

Matches on weekdays begin at 5:30. There will be play throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.