Tennis: Men’s open singles semifinals in The City set for Saturday afternoon at Bossier Tennis Center

Saturday’s men’s open singles semifinals in The City tournament at Bossier Tennis Center are set.

Top-seeded Cotter Wilson, a junior member of the Ole Miss tennis team, faces No. 7 Stafford Yerger. Defending champion and No. 2 seed Anthony McMaster takes on No. 5 Dakota Bobo.

Both matches start at 2 p.m. Admission is free for spectators.

In Friday evening’s quarterfinals, Wilson downed No. 6 Matthew Coomer 6-1, 6-1. Yerger defeated No. 3 Todd Killen, last year’s runner-up, 6-2, 6-3. Bobo defeated No. 5 John Gray Pou 6-0, 7-5. McMaster dropped No. 8 Kirk Fisher 6-1, 6-2.

Wilson has lost only three games in three matches. He is the son of Pierremont Oaks/East Ridge general manager and director of tennis Grady Wilson and Lauren Cotter Wilson, a former junior, high school and college star.

Yerger, a junior at Loyola College Prep, was a semifinalist in the Division III high school singles tournament last spring. In 2018, he and partner Griffen Valiulus won the Division III doubles title.

McMaster is a former football and tennis standout at Loyola. He played college tennis at Centenary.

Bobo is ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 31 in the USTA Southern Sectionn in Boys’ 16 singles. He recently won two matches and reached the round of 64 in the Boys’ 16 National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Before Bobo and Yerger play their singles matches Saturday, they’ll team up to face Killen and Pou, the No. 2 seed, in the men’s open doubles semifinals. In the other semifinals, No. 1 seed Fisher and Arturo Rodriguez play No. 4 Will Street and Jordan Rux. Both matches start at 10 a.m.

In the women’s open singles round robin, Bossier City’s Claire Hammond is scheduled to play Kaylee Hooper at 8 a.m. Hammond will complete the round robin with a match against Bianca Schulz at noon Sunday. If Hammond defeats Hooper, Sunday’s match will be for the title.

Hammond and her mother, Diane Clark, play Mary and Margaret Elberson at 2 p.m. Saturday in the mother-daughter doubles finals.

Play also continues Saturday in the mixed open doubles and six doubles divisions based on players’ skill levels.

