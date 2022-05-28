Tennis: Men’s open singles semifinals set for Saturday at the Bossier Tennis Center

Tennis: Men’s open singles semifinals set for Saturday at the Bossier Tennis...

The men’s open singles semifinals in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center are set.

Defending champion and No. 1 seed James McMaster faces No. 8 Lucas Richardson of Baton Rouge, and No. 3 John Gray Pou of Shreveport takes on No. 2 Jackson Hinderberger of Lake Worth, Fla., at 2 p.m.

In Friday night’s quarterfinal matches, McMaster defeated No. 7 Adam Brownlow 6-0, 6-2, Richardson won by default over No. 4 Steven Schwab, Pou downed No. 6 Kody Anderson 6-2, 6-2, and Hinderberger defeated No. 5 Will Street 6-0, 6-0.

Hinderberger, a former Shreveporter and rising high school freshman, has yet to lose a game in two matches.

The men’s open singles finals are set for 1 Sunday. Admission is free for spectators.

LSUS player Angela Basto of Bogota, Columbia, and Nathalia Vivas will face off at 1 Sunday for the women’s open singles title. The women’s open is a four-player round robin.

Several City champions have already been crowned.

Shreveport’s Lucy and Isabella Young won the mother-daughter doubles. Sean Henagan of Youngsville and Darcy Henagan of Shreveport took the father-son doubles.

Shreveport’s Adam and Morgan Young won the father-daughter doubles. Shreveport’s Eloise and Sanders Graf captured the mother-son doubles.

Shreveport’s James Auer won the co-ed open doubles.

Champions remained to be crowned in 18 divisions.

Friday night, video tributes to Lance Dreyer and Lee Hedges — the 2022 inductees into The City Hall of Fame — were shown on a big screen on Courts 1 and 2.

Dreyer has been a fixture of local tennis for more than 50 years.

He won men’s open doubles titles in The City in 1979, 1980, 1985 and 1989 and was a singles runner-up in 1976.

Dreyer grew up in Monroe, graduated from Neville and played at Centenary College in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He has taught tennis at Tyler Swim and Tennis Club, Pierremont Indoors, Texarkana Racquet Club, Riverside Swim and Tennis Club, Bossier Racquet Club, Querbes Park, Pierremont Oaks and Southern Trace Country Club.

A tournament, Love for Lancey, was recently held at Pierremont Oaks. The money raised through entry fees and donations is being used to defray health care costs for Dreyer.

The 92-year old Hedges won nine girls and five boys LHSAA state tennis championships during 18 years as head coach at Captain Shreve from 1967-68 to 1984-85.

His players won multiple titles in the junior and adult divisions of The City over the years.

Hedges was first introduced to tennis when he was told he would be coaching the sport as well as football when he got the job as head coach at Woodlawn in 1960.

He has been a devotee of the game for 62 years now.

A member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Hedges also helped teach tennis at Riverside Swim and Tennis Club and Pierremont Oaks with pros Pat Harrison and Grady Wilson.

He also competed in The City for many years at Querbes in the adult age-group divisions.

Hedges would like to acknowledge two of his contemporaries who recently passed away, Don Greer and Coach Jimmy Orton. Both were mainstays of The City in the adult age groups.

“I want to thank everyone associated with the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships for this honor,” Hedges said. “It’s an honor to be inducted with Lance Dreyer, a great player, teacher and beloved member of the tennis community for many years.”

Dreyer and Hedges are the second class on The City Hall of Fame inductees. They join sisters Marilyn and Carolyn Garner.