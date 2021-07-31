Tennis: Men’s open singles semifinals set in City tournament at Bossier Tennis Center

The men’s open singles semifinals are set in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Top-seed James McMaster, the 2018 champion, faces No. 4 Andrew Otzenberger and No.’2 Stafford Yerger takes on No. 6 Erik Graves. Both matches are at 11 a.m.

The winners face off for the title at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

None of the semifinalists have dropped a set in the tournament. In quarterfinal matches, McMaster defeated No. 5 Kirk Fisher 6-2, 6-2, Otzenberger downed No. 8 Will Street 6-3, 6-2, Graves topped No. 3 John Gray Pou 7-5, 6-2 and Yerger defeated No. 7 Jeffrey Goodman 6-3, 6-1.

There is no admission charge for spectators. Ono’s food truck will be on-site with food for purchase.

City champions in three events have already been crowned.

Bossier City Tennis Center pro Todd Killen and his father Gary won the father-son doubles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jonah and Jeremy Jones of Bossier City.

Andrew Kautz of Natchitoches defeated David Wilkes of Bossier City in the co-ed singles finals.

Mary and Margaret Elberson of Shreveport won the mother-daughter doubles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Donna and Avery Bryan of Shreveport.

Play continues Saturday and Sunday in 18 other divisions.

Bossier City’s Anna K. Harvey was unable to defend her women’s open singles title because of a lack of entries. But she and former Parkway star Paris Washington are the No. 1 seed in the women’s open doubles.

They play a quarterfinal match at 8 Saturday morning. The semifinals are Sunday at 8 a.m. with the championship match scheduled for 2 p.m.

The men’s open doubles semifinals are at 2 Saturday and the finals are at 2 Sunday.