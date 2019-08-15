Tennis: Men’s open third-round matches in The City tournament set for Thursday evening at Bossier Tennis Center

Third-round men’s open singles matches in The City Championships tennis tournament are set for Thursday evening at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Top seed Cotter Wilson of Shreveport faces Shreveport’s Jared Roge. Defending champion and No. 2 seed Anthony McMaster of Shreveport takes on Shreveport’s Akeem Williams.

Wilson, an Ole Miss player, defeated Shreveport’s Jeff Tietjen in the second round. McMaster topped Bossier City’s Michael Lauseng.

There are 17 players left in the men’s draw. In the only second-round match Thursday, No. 8 seed Kirk Fisher faces Haughton standout Zach Haley at 6 p.m. The winner takes on Bossier City’s Dirk Rainwater, a former champion, at 7:30.

All other round of 16 men’s matches begin at 6. Sixth-seeded Matthew Coomer of Shreveport faces Shreveport’s Harry Johnson, Bossier Tennis pro Todd Killen plays Shreveport’s Louis Guerin, No. 7 seed Stafford Yerger of Shreveport faces Shreveport’s James Wilson, No. 5 seed Dakota Bobo of Shreveport plays Doyline’s Daniel Self and No. 4 seed John Gray Pou of Shreveport takes on Shreveport’s Jeffrey Goodman.

In the the women’s open singles round robin, Shreveport’s Kaylee Hooper plays Bianca Schulz and Bossier City’s Claire Hammond faces Bossier City’s Anna Harvey. Both matches also start at 6.

There will be three men’s open first-round doubles matches at 7:30. Among those is a matchup between the father-son duo of Pierremon Oaks pro Grady Wilson and Cotter Wilson, the third seed, and Bobo and Stafford Yerger.