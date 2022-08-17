Tennis: NWLCTA seeks donations of equipment, clothing to Love Twice Program

The Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association is requesting the donation of gently used tennis clothing and accessories that are no longer being used to their Love Twice donation program.

Players are encouraged to take their gently used, washed, and labeled tennis clothing and accessories to either of the drop off locations: Bossier Tennis Center or Querbes Tennis Center.

After the donations are made, other players can shop through what’s in stock. They can pay whatever they want, which in turn will go directly to the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association.

There are suggested prices: fashion items are $10, mid-level items are $5, and off brand items are $2. All donation and purchasing information can be found at https://bit.ly/love-twice.

The Love Twice program is beneficial for all Shreveport-Bossier tennis players. All proceeds from the Love Twice Donation Program will help the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association improve all aspects of the local tennis community.

The Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association is a 501(c)3 organization whose goal to make a positive impact by providing support and resources in the development of tennis programs, leagues, and facilities as a healthy lifetime sport in Northwest Louisiana to all demographics and skill levels, and to offer scholarships to junior players and charitable assistance to tennis players in need within our locality.

The NWLACTA will cooperate with the USTA and other associations and programs in the pursuit of these aims.