Tennis: Quarterfinals in The City tournament set for Friday at the Bossier Tennis Center

The men’s open singles quarterfinals are set in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament.

All eight seeds advanced with third-round victories Thursday evening. The four quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Top-seed Cotter Wilson of Shreveport faces No. 7 Will Street of Shreveport, No. 3 Stafford Yerger of Shreveport takes on No. 6 Jeffrey Goodman of Shreveport, No. 8 Andrew Person of Barksdale Air Force Base plays No. 4 David Irvin of Dallas, and No. 5 Todd Killen of Shreveport faces No. 2 Anthony McMaster of Shreveport.

Killen is the Bossier Tennis Center pro. He and McMaster faced off in the 2018 finals with McMaster taking the title.

The eight quarterfinalists all won in straight sets. But there were a couple of matches with tight first sets. But both ended with retirements in the second because of injuries.

Wilson, a senior on the Ole Miss team, has blitzed through two matches without losing a game.

McMaster has lost only one.

Benton’s Claire Hammond began defense of her women’s open singles title with a straight-sets victory over Maranda Litton of Converse.

The other three first-round matches in the eight-player draw are at 6 Friday. Paris Washington of Bossier City plays Isabelle Young of Shreveport, Bianca Schulz of Shreveport plays Summer Rainwater of Benton and No. 2 AK Harvey of Bossier City faces Morgan Young of Bossier City.

The men’s and women’s open singles semifinals are at noon Saturday. The championship matches are at 1 Sunday.

The men’s open doubles quarterfinals are Friday at 8. Killen and Wilson are the No. 1 seed.

— Featured photo … Former Parkway and ULM star Claire Hammond, shown playing in last year’s finals, began defense of her women’s open singles title with a victory in straight sets Thursday evening.