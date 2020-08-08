Tennis: Semifinals in The City set for noon Saturday at the Bossier Tennis Center

The men’s and women’s open singles semifinals are set in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center.

The top four men’s seeds advanced with straight-set victories Friday evening.

Top seed Cotter Wilson of Shreveport defeated No. 7 Will Street, No. 3 Stafford Yerger of Shreveport downed No. 6 Jeffrey Goodman, No. 4 David Irvin of Dallas defeated No. 8 Andrew Person of Barksdale Air Force Base and No. 2 Anthony McMaster of Shreveport knocked off No. 5 Todd Killen of Shreveport.

In Saturday’s noon semifinals, Wilson faces Yerger and Irvin takes on McMaster.

Wilson, who plays for Ole Miss, has yet to lose a game in three matches.

In the women’s quarterfinals, Paris Washington of Bossier City defeated Isabella Young of Shreveport, Bianca Schulz of Shreveport dropped Summer Rainwater of Benton and No. 2 seed AK Harvey of Bossier City defeated Morgan Young of Shreveport.

All three won in straight sets.

In Saturday’s noon semifinals, Washington plays No. 1 seed and defending champion Claire Hammond of Benton and Schulz faces Harvey.

Champions in two divisions were crowned Friday.

Stafford and Havard Yerger won the father-son doubles. Shelly and Griffen Valiulis of Shreveport won the mother-son doubles.

Play continues Saturday in other family and skill-level doubles divisions.

The men’s and women’s open singles finals are Sunday at 1.

Spectators are welcome free of charge. But there is no seating at the center so they must bring their own chairs.

Spectators are also encouraged to wear masks.

— Featured photo … Shreveport’s Cotter Wilson, shown playing in the 2019 finals, advanced the the men’s open singles semifinals Friday.