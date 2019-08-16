Tennis: Top eight seeds advance to Friday’s men’s open singles quarterfinals in The City at Bossier Tennis Center

The men’s open singles quarterfinals are set for Friday evening at 6 at the Bossier Tennis Center. The top eight seeds all advanced with third-round victories Thursday.

Ole Miss player Cotter Wilson, the No. 1 seed, faces No. 6 Matthew Coomer. Defending champion and No. 2 Anthony McMaster takes on No. 8 Kirk Fisher.

Bossier Tennis Center pro Todd Killen, the No. 3 seed, faces No. 7 Stafford Yerger. Fourth-seeded John Gray Pou plays No. 5 Dakota Bobo.

All the quarterfinalists are from Shreveport except Fisher, who’s from Monroe. None of them had trouble advancing. They lost a combined 12 games in the eight third-round matches.

The men’s singles semifinals are Saturday at 2. The championship match is Sunday at 2.

Admission is free for spectators and food trucks are scheduled to be on site.

Former Northwestern State standout Bianca Schulz improved to 2-0 in the four-player women’s open singles round robin with a straight sets victory over Kaylee Hooper.

Bossier City’s Claire Hammond, a former Parkway and ULM star, defeated former Loyola College Prep standout and current ULL player Bianca Harvey of Bossier City in Thursday’s best singles match, 6-3, 7-6.

Harvey also notched a straight sets victory over Hooper. In her first match Wednesday, Harvey split sets with Schulz. A tiebreaker decided the match with Schulz coming out on top.

Hammond is scheduled to play Hooper Saturday morning. If she wins, she and Schulz will play for the title at noon Sunday.

Hammond and Schulz are partners in the women’s open doubles round robin. They open play at 7:30 Friday against Harvey and Shreveport’s Julie Lessiter.

Some of the best competition so far has come in the first round of the men’s open doubles division.

McMaster and Alex Kennedy edged Benton’s Christopher Mudd and Minden’s Cameron Semmes 7-6, 7-6.

Former Airline and LSU baseball star Todd Walker and his partner, Simeon Wall, defeated Raleigh Morris and Jackson Hindenberger 7-5, 6-4.

In a match that attracted a lot of interest, Bobo and Yerger lost the first set to Cotter Wilson and his father, Pierremont Oaks pro Grady Wilson, 6-4, then rallied to win the second 6-1 and the deciding tiebreaker.

In another tight match, Bossier City’s Charles Thibodeaux and Courtland Thibodeaux fell to Shreveport’s John Ford and David Googe in a tiebreaker after splitting sets.

Bossier City’s Michael Lauseng and Josh Alexander also lost a close one, falling to Shreveport’s Louis Guerin and Richard Legendre 6-4, 7-6.

In father-son doubles, Charles Thibodeaux and Braden Thibodeaux, the No. 1 seed, have advanced to the semifinals. They play Carl and Jeffrey Goodman at 8 Saturday.

Haughton’s Sid and Zach Haley lost a tough 7-6, 7-6 decision to Shreveport’s Timothy and Knox Stinson in the first round.

The Stinsons play Bossier City’s Todd and Richard Eppler, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals Friday at 6.

Bossier City’s Stephen and Trenton Lewis face James and Sanders Graf in another quarterfinal match at 6 Friday.

The father-son title match is noon Sunday.

In the mother-daughter doubles, Diane Clark and Claire Hammond, the No. 1 seed, have reached the finals. They will play Shreveport’s Mary and Margaret Elberson for the title at 2 Sunday.

Play is also continuing through Sunday in mixed open doubles and six doubles divisions based on players’ skill levels.