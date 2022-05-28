Tennis: Top seeds to face off in The City men’s open singles finals Sunday at the Bossier Tennis Center

Tennis: Top seeds to face off in The City men’s open singles...

The top two seeds will face off for the men’s open singles title Sunday in The Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Defending champion and No. 1 seed James McMaster of Shreveport takes on No. 2 Jackson Hinderberger of Lake Worth, Fla., at 1 p.m.

McMaster defeated No. 8 Lucas Richardson of Baton Rouge 6-1, 6-1, and Hinderberger downed No. 2 John Gray Pou of Shreveport 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinals.

McMaster, a 2010 Loyola College Prep graduate who excelled in football and tennis in high school, is looking for his third title since 2018.

Hinderberger is a rising high school freshman and former Shreveporter. According to the USTA website, he was ranked No. 29 nationally in boys 14 & under singles and No. 5 in Florida in the 2021 final year end combined rank list.

The four games Hinderberger dropped to Pou are the only four he’s lost in three matches.

McMaster has lost only six games in three matches.

In the men’s open doubles finals at 3, No. 1 seed Arturo Rodriguez and Kirk Fisher of Monroe face No. 4 Jonathan Clark of Shreveport and Brian Irvin of Dallas.

Clark and Irvin split sets with Bossier Tennis Club pro Todd Killen and Pou, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals, losing the first set 5-7 and winning the second 6-4. A tiebreaker then decided the match with Clark and Irvin coming out on top 10-7.

Rodriguez and Fisher defeated No. 3 Hinderberger and Steven Schwab of Shreveport 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

LSUS player Angelo Basto faces Nathalia Vivas at 1 in the women’s open singles finals. Basto and Vivas are both are both from Bogota, Colombia.

In the women’s open doubles finals at 3, No. 1 seed Claire Hammond of Benton and Bianca Harvey of Shreveport play No. 2 Anna Clark of Shreveport and Judit Castillo Gargallo of Natchitoches.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Hammond and Schulz defeated Basto and Vivas 6-1, 6-2, and Clark and Gargallo downed Victoria Fisher of Monroe and Julie Lessiter of Shreveport 6-2, 6-2.

City champions will also be crowned Sunday in 12 men’s, women’s and mixed doubles divisions based on level of ability as determined by the National Tennis Ratings Program.

Admission to the Bossier Tennis Center for spectators is free.