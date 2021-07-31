Tennis: Top two seeds to face off for City tournament men’s singles title Sunday at the Bossier Tennis Center

The top two seeds will face off for the men’s open singles title in the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic City Championships tournament Sunday afternoon at the Bossier Tennis Center.

Shreveport residents James McMaster, the No. 1 seed, and No. 2 Stafford Yerger meet at 12:30 p.m.

In one Saturday semifinal, McMaster won the first set 7-5 against No. 4 Andrew Otzenberger of Shreveport. Otzenberger won the second 6-3 but could not continue because of an injury.

In the other, Yerger downed No. 6 Erik Graves of Shreveport 6-2, 6-4. Both matches were played in the scorching midday heat.

McMaster will be looking for his second title. He won in 2018 when the tournament was revived after being dormant for 10 years.

Yerger, a former Loyola College Prep standout, was the runner-up in Division III singles in the LHSAA state tournament last spring. He will continue his tennis career at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pa.

Yerger is also in the men’s doubles finals. He and Brian Irvin, the No. 2 seeds, face No. 1 Kirk Fisher and Joel McGregor of Monroe, at approximately 2 p.m.

The women’s open doubles finals are also scheduled for 2. In a Sunday morning semifinal, No. 1 seeds Anna K. Harvey and Paris Washington of Bossier City play No. 4 Isabella Young and Morgan Young of Shreveport. The winner will play No. 3 Bianca Schulz and Ginger Morris of Bossier City for the title.

Championships will also be decided in 14 other divisions.

There was one final Saturday. In the father-daughter doubles, Adam and Sydney Young of Shreveport defeated Dirk and Summer Rainwater 6-1, 6-2.

At noon proiot to the men’s open singles finals, there will be a ceremony inducting Marilyn Rogers Garner as the first member of The City Hall of Fame.

Garner and her sister Carolyn were mainstays in the women’s open divisions from the early 1950s into the 1970s.

There is no admission charge for spectators