Tennis: Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Junior Tennis Classic set to begin Friday at Pierremont Oaks

Erik Evenson, Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Junior Tennis Classic is back for a second year. The the USTA Southern Level 2 tournament runs Friday through Monday at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl and Pierremont Oaks renewed the tournament last year for the first time since the early 1980’s.

As a USTA Southern Level 2 tournament, it is one the of the highest-level junior tournaments in the South. The USTA Southern Section is comprised of the following nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. All nine states were represented in the first year of the tournament’s revival.

The age divisions are Boys’ and Girls’ 12, 14 16 and 18. Each division will compete in both singles and doubles format. All matches will be at Pierremont Oaks with five age divisions playing on hard courts and three on Har-Tru clay courts.

Admission to all matches will be free to the public for the entirety of the tournament.

According to the tournament’s website, 115 players are entered including four from from Bossier City are entered. They are Avery Young (Girls’ 12 singles, doubles), Isabella Young (Girl’s 14 singles, doubles), Morgan Young (Girls’ 14 singles, doubles) and Sydney Young (Girls’ 14 singles, doubles).