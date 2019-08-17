Tennis: Wilson, Bobo to face off for men’s open singles title in The City Sunday afternoon at Bossier Tennis Center

Sunday afternoon’s men’s open singles finals in The City tournament at the Bossier Tennis Center features a player at an SEC school against one of the top junior players in the South.

Top-seed Cotter Wilson, a junior member of the Ole Miss team, and No. 5 Dakotah Bobo, ranked No. 31 in the USTA Southern Section Boys’ 16 singles, face off at 2 o’clock.

Admission is free for spectators.

Wilson defeated No. 7 Stafford Yerger, a junior at Loyola College Prep, 6-4, 6-2 in one semifinal match Saturday afternoon.

In the other, Bobo upset No. 2 seed and defending champion Anthony McMaster. Bobo won the first set 6-4 and McMaster rallied to win the second 6-4. Bobo then won the deciding tiebreaker.

The title match has a significant connection to Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and East Ridge Country Club.

Wilson’s father, Grady, is the general manager and director of tennis at Pierremont Oaks/East Ridge. Bobo’s father, Buck, is the head pro.

Bossier Tennis Center pro Todd Killen and John Gray Pou face Jordan Rux and Will Street in the men’s open doubles finals at 4.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Killen and Pou defeated Bobo and Yerger 6-4, 6-4, and Rux and Street topped No. 1 seed Kirk Fisher and Arturo Rodriguez 6-3, 6-7, 1-0.

The father-son doubles finals at noon features two teams from Bossier City. Charles and Braden Thibodeaux play Todd and Richard Eppler.

Bossier City’s Jay Boyd and Benton’s Michael Pearson clinched the NTRP combined men’s 7.0 doubles round robin title with a victory Saturday. Boyd and Pearson went 4-0 in the event.

In the NTRP combined men’s 6.0 doubles finals, Bossier City’s Tad Peters and Shreveport’s John Myers play Minden’s David Waller and Shreveport’s Gail Lowry at 2.

In the NTRP combined men’s 8.0 doubles final, Benton’s Todd Johns and Shreveport’s Kevin Chhang play Shreveport’s Jeff Guerin and Chris Miller at 2.

In the NTRP combined mixed 7.0 doubles finals, Shreveport’s Joe Bienvenue and Natchitoches’ Rhonda Roge play Shreveport’s Thomas O’Brien and Pam O’Brien at noon.

