Texas-based Dillas Quesadillas Opens in Bossier City

Dillas Quesadillas, the Texas-based quesadilla legend, is officially opening the doors to its newest location in Louisiana today at 2035 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111.

The quesadilla-centric restaurant explores Mexican food with an American flair. Try the “Lone Star,” complete with smoked brisket, fresh red onion, cilantro, Texas BBQ sauce, cheeses and jalapeño ranch. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try the “Gordo,” with bacon, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and jalapeño ranch.

Dillas was founded by Austin, Texas-native Kyle Gordon in 2013. Locations were established in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and most recently Denton. The Bossier location is owned and operated by franchisee Pete John, founder of Primeaux Restaurant Group.