Texas man reported missing from Margaritaville Casino

Bossier City Police need help locating a man reportedly last seen at a local casino in late February.

Don’Tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, TX was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

He was reported to have last been seen at Margaritaville Casino, located at 777 Margaritaville Way in Bossier City, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Bryant was last spoken to via phone on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The vehicle he was driving was later located in the parking lot of Margaritaville Casino, but his family has been unable to reach him and are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org. You have the option to remain anonymous.