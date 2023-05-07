Texas Roadhouse Donates All Profits and Partners with Bossier City East Bank Restaurants to Help Victims of Bossier City Shooting

Texas Roadhouse Donates All Profits and Partners with Bossier City East Bank...

On Monday, May 8, Texas Roadhouse will donate all profits to victim funds for those shot and killed in this week’s Valero gas station shooting.

In addition to the Texas Roadhouse fundraiser, five additional restaurants will donate ten percent of the day’s sales to the fund.

Monday, May 8: 3:00 pm – close, Texas Roadhouse 1005A Gould Drive, Flying Heart 700 Barksdale Blvd, BeauJax Crafthouse 501 Barksdale Blvd, Frozen Pirogue 515 Barksdale Blvd, Fuzzy’s Tacos 4600 E. Texas Street.

Tuesday, May 9: 3:00 pm – close, The Garage 310 Mansfield St.

Wednesday, May 10: 3:00 pm – close, Bayou Axe Throwing Co. 509 Barksdale Blvd.