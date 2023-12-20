TEXAS WORKFORCE COMMISSION CELEBRATES SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY AS A TEXAS 2023 EMPLOYER OF EXCELLENCE

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recently named Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) as the Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas 2023 Employer of Excellence. Each year, TWC’s 28 Local Workforce Development Boards have the honor of nominating one outstanding employer within their respective areas.

“Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas was excited to recognize SWEPCO as the Local Employer of Excellence for the region,” said Bart Spivey, Operations Director of Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. “SWEPCO has been an excellent partner in our workforce development efforts, especially those efforts to connect area students with information on high-wage and high-demand careers. Their commitment to serving the local community and the impact they have on those within the community made SWEPCO an ideal candidate for the Local Employer of Excellence award.”

To commemorate SWEPCO’s achievement, the award was presented during the 26th Annual Texas Workforce Conference recently held in Houston, Texas. The Employer Awards Luncheon that took place during the conference served as a platform to honor employers such as SWEPCO for their exemplary efforts in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

“We strive to create a workplace culture that brings out the best in our employees,” said Jennifer Harland, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager. “We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from TWC.”

SWEPCO’s dedication to delivering reliable electricity has not only powered homes and businesses but has also fueled economic growth in the region. Investments in infrastructure and innovative technologies have created job opportunities, attracted businesses, and stimulated economic prosperity.

“Local partnerships between employers, workforce boards, and educational institutions are critical to the success of the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These collaborations allow employers to continue to have the skilled workforce they need and for individuals to get good-paying jobs.”

Beyond its commitment to its employees, SWEPCO has also made significant contributions to the economy of Northeast Texas and beyond.

“At SWEPCO, it’s our privilege to produce the energy required to power the lives and moments of our customers and we are honored by this award,” said President and COO Brett Mattison.

The award follows another recognition for SWEPCO. Recently, Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce presented SWEPCO with the 2023 Industry Appreciation Award. SWEPCO was one of several companies its Economic Development Committee nominated as a business making an impact in the community.

SWEPCO recognizes that innovative approaches to workforce training and economic development are important building blocks to add value to the communities it serves. A key component of AEP and SWEPCO’s strategic vision is building stronger, more vibrant communities by fueling economic growth.