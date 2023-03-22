“Thank you for your service” first responders

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

As a way to say ” Thank you for your service”, to the brave men and women who serve and protect Bossier Parish daily. A group of community members sponsored a free fish fry lunch for Bossier Parish first responders at the Bossier City fire training facility on Wednesday, March 22.

“Thank you to our brave men and women who serve and protect us daily,” said Vicky Whitman.

This event was sponsored by John Digilormo of Twin City Exterminating, Bossier City Marshal Jim Whitman, Bossier City Councilman Vince Maggio and Dr. Banda.

Drinks and desserts were provided by Robert Berry and Matt Lauterbach and his crew fried the food.