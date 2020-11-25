Thanksgiving Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – November 25, 2020

In light of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the Louisiana Governor’s announcement that the state will return to a modified Phase 2 recovery status, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is providing a video briefing today before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walker says, “Unfortunately we have experienced a significant increase and we have regressed to a modified Phase 2 which will be in effect though late December.”

The latest proclamation from the Governor’s Office will primarily affect business occupancy. Mayor Walker reviews those modified Phase 2 restrictions in this week’s video. Mayor Walker says following the prevention and mitigation protocols cannot be stressed enough especially as we enter the holiday season.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.