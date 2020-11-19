Thanksgiving Holiday Serve Night

300 turkeys were given to those in need Wednesday evening in Bossier City just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many local faith-based organizations came together to make Wednesday’s event happen.

Thanks to Men of Courage of Louisiana, Women of Courage of Louisiana, Sunflower Baptist Memorial Church, Cumberland Farms, and Cypress Baptist Church, families were able to receive turkeys for Thanksgiving this year.

Founder of Men of Courage, Mark Rodie explained that Wednesday’s event almost didn’t take place this year due to lack of funds.

“Two years ago we gave away 200 plus hams. Last year we gave out way over 300 turkeys. This year I didn’t know what we were going to do because we didn’t have the money,” Rodie said.

“I figured God was either going to make a way or it wasn’t going to happen this year, and out of the blue, I got a call. And here we are. It’s awesome to see all the community come together,” he added.

Pastor John Fream of Cypress Baptist Church expressed his gratitude to his fellow faith-based organizations for allowing Cypress Baptist Church to take part in an event that brought blessings to many families.

“This is a partnership with Cypress Baptist Church, Sunflower Baptist Church, Men of Courage and Women of Courage, to be able to come down here and be able to bless a community is awesome. We’re in Benton, so far removed from this community. But to be able to come down and plug into this community is a big hit. We’re very excited about it. To be able to bless families with a Thanksgiving turkey, food and a message of love is a huge blessing,” said Fream.