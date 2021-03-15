THE 114th STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA GETS APPROVAL TO OPEN APRIL 29 – MAY 9, 2021

The State Fair of Louisiana is proud to announce that its plan to open the 114th State Fair of Louisiana has been approved by Open Safely, the State of Louisiana’s official entity for providing guidance to operate businesses throughout Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic began one year ago. The first ever Spring State Fair of Louisiana will open on Thursday, April 29 and run through Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

The 114th State Fair was originally scheduled for October 22 – November 8, 2020, but was unable to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2020, the fair and festival industry was hit extremely hard across the country resulting in thousands losing their jobs, and tremendous tax revenue losses to local governments. This approval was very welcomed news to the State Fair staff and management along with the many stakeholders that make up the State Fair of Louisiana.

There have been several modifications made for the Spring State Fair. Here are some highlights:



State Fair has modified its hours by opening at 12:00 noon each weekday, 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closing at 10:00 p.m. everyday.



The Spring State Fair will be an 11 consecutive day run to include 2 weekends in lieu of the previous 14 day run over three weekends.



The State Fair will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity based on total usable square footage allowing 11,841 people inside the fair at any one time.



Masks/Face Coverings will be required for all participants and guests for the 2021 Spring State Fair in adherence with fair/festival guidance requirements at the time of opening.



Temperature Checks for all employees and volunteers prior to starting their shift each day.



Increased Sanitizer Stations throughout the State Fair.



Guidance Signage at all entry points and throughout the State Fair.



Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch areas throughout the State Fair.



PA Announcements on Outdoor PA System reminding guests of the guidelines to be followed at the 2021 Spring State Fair.



The State Fair of Louisiana draws an average of 425,000 people each year and has an estimated $24,000,000 economic impact to the local economy (Economic impact based on 2003 study conducted by the LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research. Additionally, the study shows over $8.8 million in direct spending by non-local visitors during the fair’s run.) More than 300 temporary jobs are created during State Fair season. The State Fair of Louisiana is one of the top Fairs in the United States for our market size and attracts some of the top food vendors in the country. Never in the 114-year history of the State Fair of Louisiana has there been two State Fairs in the same year. After conclusion of the 114th State Fair of Louisiana, the staff will begin planning the 115th edition that will take place this October 28 – November 14, 2021.

More details on pricing, discounts, attractions, vendors, carnival rides, music and COVID-19 guidelines will be released in the upcoming days as the final plans are worked out for the Spring Fair of Louisiana.

For more information and updates on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit: www.statefairoflouisiana.com.