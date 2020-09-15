The 114th State Fair Of Louisiana rescheduled to Spring 2021

From The State Fair Of Louisiana:



Shreveport, LA – Due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19, State Fair of Louisiana General Manager Chris Giordano and the State Fair Board of Directors have decided to postpone the upcoming State Fair of Louisiana scheduled to run October 29 – November 8, 2020. A smaller event will be held during those dates that will feature several of the events fairgoers enjoy, including the Junior Livestock Show and the National Brahman Cattle Show. “The State Fair and Ark-La-Tex Agricultural Council are committed to this show,” says Giordano.



“We want to continue to be the place that supports 4-H and FFA youth who work so hard all year long raising animals to compete at the State Fair.” During Oct. 29 – Nov. 8, the public will also be invited to a “Taste of the State Fair” food court which will feature a number of the unusual and iconic State Fair foods that people look forward to all year long. The State Fair Returns April 29, 2021!



The new dates for the 114th State Fair of Louisiana are April 29 – May 9, 2021. The eleven-day run will feature all the food, rides, live music, free shows and attractions all enjoy. Once the State Fair is over, organizers will begin working on the 115th State Fair which is scheduled to open on October 28, 2021. Never in the 114-year history of the State Fair of Louisiana has there been two State Fairs in the same year and the event has been cancelled only once.



In 1918, the State Fair of Louisiana was cancelled due to the outbreak of the Spanish Flu which took the lives of over 675,000 U.S. citizens and an estimated 50 to 100 million worldwide. There was talk of cancelling the State Fair during World War II, but the decision was made to proceed with the Fair as planned. Safety has always been the top priority for fairgoers, vendors, partners and exhibitors.



The State Fair of Louisiana draws an average of 425,000 people each year and has an estimated $24,000,000 economic impact to the local economy (Economic impact based on 2003 study conducted by the LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research. Additionally, the study shows over $8.8 million in direct spending by non-local visitors during the fair’s run.) More than 300 temporary jobs are created during State Fair season. The State Fair of Louisiana is one of the top Fairs in the United States for our market size and attracts some of the top food vendors in the country.



For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit: www.statefairoflouisiana.com.

