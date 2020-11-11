The 2020 Bossier Small Business Saturday event is Nov. 28th 11AM-4PM. FREE Admission-FREE Parking! This outdoor “Shop Small Market” will feature 60+ Local Businesses, Vendors, Food Trucks, Crafters, Artists, and more on Small Business Saturday November 28th from 11AM-4PM.



In the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall at 2950 East Texas St. in Bossier City, La.



-Grab a bite to eat, shop the local vendor booths, and enjoy the atmosphere. We will have live music, and fun activities for the whole family. With Face Painting, Balloons, Bouncy Houses, and Games planned in a family friendly environment.



-This event is being held to encourage the growth of our local community. Looking for unique gifts or food for yourself, friends, or family? Join us for Small Business Saturday and Shop Small!

