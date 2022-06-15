The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announced today during a press conference the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism is set for June 24-25 2022, at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112.



“On behalf of Bossier City, it’s my pleasure to extend my most sincere welcome to the Balloon Federation of America USA team national live air balloon championship,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.



The event will feature the U.S. Team National Hot Air Balloon Championship with up to 15 of the best balloon pilots in the country competing against watch other, as well as a festival that will include balloon glows, live local and national bands, fireworks display, tethered balloon rides, kids’ fun zone, food and craft vendors and much more. On Friday a live performance by Tipsey the Bans and A Tribute to Journey, Odyssey Road. Saturday is Louisiana Saturday Night with a music line-up that includes local band, Shayliff and multi-platinum selling country band, LANCO. This year special shape balloons will help light up the sky featuring, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Billy the Kid, Flying Saucer, Cosmic Crisp Apple Balloon and Armadillo Cowboy.



Tickets can be purchases online at https://redriverballoonrally.com/tickets/ or discounted tickets can be purchased at select local Brookshires/Super1Foods. Tickets will be sold at the gate at an increased price, cash only. Parking is free this year, thanks to A Bright Smile Dental Care for sponsoring the parking lots.



The competitive balloons can be seen throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes June 20-25 from approximately 6:45 am – 8:30am, weather permitting. Special Shapes will be inflated Friday June 24 at Carter Credit union, 8898 Ellerbe Rd. and Red River Chevrolet, 221 Traffic St. between 6:45 am and 8:00 am, weather permitting.