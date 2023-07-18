The 2023 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally lands in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Hundreds of local residents flocked to see spectacular hot air balloons during the highly anticipated 2023 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally at Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino in Bossier City on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The 2023 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally featured the Louisiana Ballooning State Championships, with up to twenty-five of the best balloon pilots in the country competing against each other. The event also featured a festival that included: balloon glows, live local bands, tethered balloon rides, a kids’ fun zone, food/craft vendors and much more.

On Friday, July 14, spectators enjoyed live performances by Flight Delay and Barksdale Bubble. On Saturday, July 15, spectators enjoyed performances from Jimmy Wooten and Pat Mason & Bayou Boogie.

Sponsors for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally included the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, DeSoto Parish Police Jury, CenterPoint Energy, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Downs, Coors Light, TeamLogic IT, Stuart’s Integrated Services, Red River Bank, Raising Cane’s, Red River Credit Union, Xfinity, AEP/SWEPCO and more.