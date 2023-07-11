The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announced today the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally is set for July 14 – 15, 2023 at Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino located at 8000 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111.

The event will feature the Louisiana Ballooning State Championship with up to twenty-five of the best balloon pilots in the country competing against each other, as well as a festival that will include balloon glows, live local bands, tethered balloon rides, kids’ fun zone, food, and craft vendors, and much more. On Friday we will have live performances by Flight Delay and Barksdale Bubble. Saturday consists of performances from Jimmy Wooten and Pat Mason & Bayou Boogie. This year, on Friday, July 14th, special shaped balloons will help light up the sky featuring Puddy Cat and Tweety Bird.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://redriverballoonrally.com/ or tickets can be purchased at select local Brookshires/Super 1 Foods. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Ticket prices are $5 for ages 6+, children ages 5 and under get in free. Parking is free this year, thanks to A Brighter Smile Dental Carefor sponsoring the parking lots. For a complete schedule of Red River Balloon Rally events and to purchase tickets, visit www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com or Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page.

The competitive balloons can be seen throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes July 12 – 16 from approximately 6:45am-8:30 am weather permitting. Special Shapes will be inflated Friday, July 14 at RRCU, 8530 Fern Ave., and POE Federal Credit Union, 2500 Old Minden Rd., between 6:45 am and 8:00 am, weather permitting. Please check the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page every morning to find out exactly where the balloons will fly and how the weather will affect these flights.

In addition to the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally, the public can also see the balloons at the Balloons over Desoto festival on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at DeSoto Parish Airport located at US Hwy 171 at LA 3015, Grand Cane, LA 71032.

Sponsors of the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally include the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, DeSoto Parish Police Jury, CenterPoint Energy, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Downs, Coors Light, TeamLogic IT, Stuart’s Integrated Services, Red River Bank, Raising Cane’s, RRCU, Xfinity, AEP SWEPCO, and many more. For a full list of sponsors visit redriverballoonrally.com.