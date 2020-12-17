The 2nd Medical Group at BAFB to close early on Friday December 18th

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – The 2nd Medical Group, to include the pharmacy and base clinic, will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in observance of Medical Professional Appreciation Day.



This observance recognizes the contributions medical professionals have taken toward health advocacy, to include the ongoing mitigation of COVID-19. The 2nd MDG will resume normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and appreciates the support and understanding of their patrons.



Outpatients are asked to plan accordingly to ensure they have the required medications, and to contact the pharmacy or base clinic at (318) 456-6555 with any concerns. In the event of a medical emergency, go to the nearest emergency room or dial 911.



For more information, contact the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (318) 456-1015.

