THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL SET TO OPEN ON THE BPCC STAGE

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program is opening their next show, “Addams Family,” a musical based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The TONY Award-nominated musical comedy features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. This production is directed by BPCC Theatre program director Ray Scott Crawford, with choreography by Laura Nugent.

The show runs April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 & 30 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC Campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

The show centers around the ultimate princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams, and her disapproving parents, Gomez and Morticia. The storyline follows Wednesday as she falls in love with a boy from a “normal” family, causing chaos and hilarity as the two families come together.

A variety of community and BPCC alumni and students star in the Goth-comic-retro-revival musical.

The role of Wednesday will be played by Brittany Gay, a community actress in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. On joining the BPCC Theatre production, Gays says, “I came to see BPCC’s production of Dracula, and I was so impressed with the set design, costuming, performers, and overall production of the show that when I saw The Addams Family was a future production, I knew I had to try-out!”

Josue Escobar, a BPCC Theatre student headed for graduation, plays Gomez. “Learning sword play with Laura Nugent has been such unique experience,” Escobar said. “She’s been so patient with me while I learn the footwork and the proper ‘spots’ to hit.”

The cast list is completed by Elise Birmingham as Morticia Addams, Jay Allen as Uncle Fester, Brittany Gay as Wednesday Addams, Phoenix Sisk Pugsley Addams, Allison-Rebekah Miller as Grandma, Luke Digilormo as Lurch, Kaelon Gerard as Mal Beinecke, Lari Leber as Alice Beinecke, Howard Mitchell as Lucas Beinecke.

Additional performers includes a chorus of Addams Family Ancestors played by Family Ancestors played by Jarius Knowles, Raelee Johnson, Chris James, Caroline Armagost, Dekoda Wilson, Riley Burns, Blaine Fultz, Lily Stone, Matthew McDuffie, Riquelle Page, Brody Hines, Sarah Noele Foster, Jax Marsdan, Krista Johnson.

Christian James, better known for his role as the BPCC Student Life President plays one of the chorus of ancestors, says, “Being in the Addams Family you’re always going to find someone CRAZIER THAN YOU!”

Technical crew includes Technical direction by David white, Costume design by Rona Leber, and properties design by Jim Boyter. BPCC student Trey Upton keeps the production running as stage manager with assistance from Makayla Hicks. Kaitlyn Polansky will run the music playback.

Tickets are $20. To reserve your seats, call 318-678-6021 or visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre

This production is recommended for teenage and older audiences. For more information, contact Kim Condon at 318-678-6021 or by email at kcondon@bpcc.edu.