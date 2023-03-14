THE AIRPOWER HISTORY TOUR BRINGS ICONIC WORLD WAR II AIRCRAFT TO SHREVEPORT REGIONAL AIRPORT

WHAT: The sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation will come to life in Shreveport when the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL” lands at Shreveport Regional Airport, accompanied by accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor. The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-24 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.

WHEN:

March 29 – April 2: The event will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides each day. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. each day. Cockpit tours of the B-24 will be available when the aircraft is done flying.

WHERE: The aircraft will be staged at the Signature Flight Support FBO ramp located at Shreveport Regional Airport, 6209 Interstate Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109.

EVENT INFORMATION: Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.