The Arc Caddo-Bossier and SPAR (Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation) Host 2nd Annual Christmas Gala for Individuals with Disabilities

On Tuesday, December 19th, The Arc Caddo-Bossier and SPAR (Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation) partnered to host their Second Annual Christmas Gala at SPAR’s own Princess Park Community Center. The theme was “A Night with The Stars” – all came dressed in their Christmas best and entered by walking the red carpet. Please see the attached invitation for additional information.

The purpose of the Christmas Gala is to honor the individuals served by both SPAR and The Arc Caddo-Bossier, along with their families, and to celebrate, not only the Christmas Season, but the accomplishments that were made in 2023. In addition to the staff, individuals served, and their families, community leaders and dignitaries were invited to join the celebration.

The evening opened with a program, hosted by The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Danny Johnson, Community Homes Division, and SPAR’s Brenda Tyler, Senior Coordinator. It was an honor to have Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, who presented a welcome message, and Shelly Ragle, Director of SPAR, take part in the event.

The program also featured:

Music by Gumbodelux Band, featuring Marcia Nelson

Invocation by Martha Britt, individual served by The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Community Living Supports and Services Division

Remarks from Kristen Powers, Executive Director of The Arc Caddo-Bossier

Music by Miracle Small, individual served by SPAR

Christmas Poem by Steven Eyton-Jones, individual served by The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Community Homes Division

Closing Remarks by Theresa Jacobs, Superintendent of Therapeutic Recreation for SPAR, and Ryant Craig, Program Director of Medicaid Waiver/PCS for The Arc Caddo-Bossier

The night concluded with food, dancing, and a special Christmas toast. A delicious dinner was catered by 4 Girls Events.