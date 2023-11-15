The Arc Caddo-Bossier GREAT Program’s Mr. T Wins Governor’s Award for Service Animal of the Year

On Monday, November 13, representatives from The Arc Caddo-Bossier attended the 2023 GOLD Awards at the Old State Capitol building in Baton Rouge to accept the GOLD Award for Service Animal of the Year, presented by Governor John Bel Edwards himself, and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs (GODA).

Coostum Model Te, affectionately known as Mr. T, calls The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program home, along with about 17 other therapeutic riding horses. Mr. T is a 27-year-old bay quarter horse with an outstanding personality and love for all things in life. He was born in February of 1996 in Chico, California, bred from a famous halter horse Dad and a racing bred quarter horse mare. He joined GREAT in 2014 and passed his training faster than any horse ever had. Mr. T now serves more than 1,000 rides per year to children and adults with disabilities.

There to receive the award on behalf of Mr. T were Kristen Powers, Executive Director of The Arc Caddo-Bossier, Caroline Hendrix, Director of The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program and Liz Thigpen, Office Manager for GREAT.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is so proud to have GREAT as one of our prestigious programs! Equine assisted services are truly a niche offering, unlike any other. GREAT delivers physical, psychological, and social benefits through recreation. This volunteer-powered program helps riders gain independence and pride in new abilities, overcome challenging experiences, and meet new friends. Each summer, Mr. T and his friends host campers at the program’s annual, inclusive Camp Victory.

GREAT just hosted the most successful fundraising event in the history of The Arc Caddo-Bossier, Wine Dine Equine. The funds raised helped keep riding fees affordable, supplement costs not covered by our low fees, such as vet bills and the rising cost of feed and supplies, and supports training associated with maintaining PATH, International Certification (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship).

The Arc Caddo-Bossier recognizes GREAT as one of its many programs that provide a blanket of services for people with disabilities across Northwest Louisiana. Other programs include Community Homes, Home and Community Based waiver services, Day Programs, Employment Services through Frost Industries, Children’s Services for kids with and without disabilities through our growing Goldman School, and our Respite Guest Home.

About The Arc Caddo-Bossier: The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a private, non-profit organization that has been serving the community of Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas since 1954. We carry out our mission of “building unlimited opportunities for people with disabilities” through an array of programs and services for infants, children and adults with disabilities and their families. Learn more by visiting www.thearccaddobossier.org.