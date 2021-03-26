The Arc Caddo-Bossier Names New Director of Finance, Dianne Prothro

Shreveport, LA – Dianne Prothro joined The Arc Caddo-Bossier as Director of Finance on February 22, 2021. Dianne holds her Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport (LSU-S), a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, and is certified as a Six Sigma Green Belt. She has more than 20 years’ experience in financial and accounting services to nonprofit and education service providers. Prior to coming to work at The Arc Caddo-Bossier, Dianne served as Director of Finance for the Salvation Army for 4 years and was Comptroller for Loyola College Preparatory School for 18 years. Dianne is responsible for the general ledger, accounts payable, fixed assets, depreciation, account reconciliations, budget preparation and variance tracking and resolution, bank reconciliations, restricted funds reconciliations, and monthly financial reports, among other financial duties.

About The Arc Caddo-Bossier:

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a private, non-profit organization that provides an array of services and supportive programs for infants, children, and adults with disabilities and their families. The mission of The Arc Caddo-Bossier is “building unlimited opportunities for people with disabilities.” Learn more by visiting www.thearccaddobossier.org.