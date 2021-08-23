The Arc Caddo-Bossier Partners with Healthy Blue Louisiana to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines to the Public

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is partnering with Healthy Blue Louisiana, an affiliate of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccines to Shreveport/Bossier City and surrounding areas. All three vaccination brands will be available TO THE PUBLIC from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. on two different dates: THIS Friday, August 27th at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Main Office (351 Jordan Street) and next Friday, September 3rd at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Frost Industries (5320 Greenwood Road).