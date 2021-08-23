Home News-Free The Arc Caddo-Bossier Partners with Healthy Blue Louisiana to Provide Free COVID-19...

The Arc Caddo-Bossier Partners with Healthy Blue Louisiana to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines to the Public

By
BPT Staff
-
156
0

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is partnering with Healthy Blue Louisiana, an affiliate of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccines to Shreveport/Bossier City and surrounding areas. All three vaccination brands will be available TO THE PUBLIC from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. on two different dates: THIS Friday, August 27th at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Main Office (351 Jordan Street) and next Friday, September 3rd at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Frost Industries (5320 Greenwood Road).

Previous articleDavid Raines Community Health Center and Healthy Blue Louisiana ceremonially break ground to begin work on Linwood Public Charter School’s Fitness Field
Next articleKansas City Southern to Provide Scholarships for Women to Pursue a Skilled Trade at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR