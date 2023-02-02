The Arc Caddo-Bossier Receives Recognition Across the Board at The Arc of Louisiana’s Annual Awards Luncheon

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is proud to announce our team’s success at The Arc of Louisiana’s Annual Awards Luncheon, held on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Gonzales, Louisiana. Not only were three of our employees recognized, but two of our board members also received awards, along with a family we serve, and our community partner, KTAL NBC 6. The specific awards are as follows:

Cynthia Douglas, Teacher at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center – Educator of the Year

LaShanda Davis, Director of Children’s Services for The Arc Caddo-Bossier – Top Professional Honoree

Lorraine Smith, Direct Support Professional (DSP) for The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Employment Division, Frost Industries– Top DSP Honoree

Gisele Proby-Bryant, Immediate Past President for The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Board of Directors – Lelia Shaw Award (for accomplishments during her tenure as President)

Colette Thomas, Board Member – Jeff and Nellie Guidry Volunteer Award

Catie and Chris Plaxco, Parents, The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center – Nick Berggreen Family Award (for ongoing advocacy efforts)

KTAL NBC 6 – Media Award (for their October 2022 “6 Hours of Caring” segment highlighting The Arc Caddo-Bossier, which generated awareness and funding for our agency)

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is proud to work with each of these worthy recipients. As an affiliate of The Arc of Louisiana and The Arc of The United States, we share in The Arc’s global mission to promote and protect the rights of individuals with disabilities. The Arc of Louisiana’s Annual Awards recognize leadership, professionalism and innovation in chapters of The Arc, statewide. Our leadership nominated the aforementioned honorees because they exhibit such qualities on a regular basis.