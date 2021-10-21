The bayou is heading to the Big Apple for the Holiday’s!

Louisiana will have a float for the first time in history in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Macy’s, Inc. announced Tuesday in a news release. It’s also the longest float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade history.



“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” Nungesser said in a statement. “In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana.”



According to a news release, the float, called the “Celebration Gator,” is alligator-themed and will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine and Mardi Gras, according to the news release. It features a fusion of Louisiana’s European, Caribbean, African and Native American cultures as well as a nod to French Quarter architecture and Spanish colonial rule.



On the 60-foot party on wheels will be stilt walkers and participants decked out in baby alligator costumes.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is scheduled to air on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.