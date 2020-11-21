The Bossier Arts Council Has Created The First Ever “Little Free Arthouse” In Bossier Parish

Based on the concept of a “Little Free Library”, The Little Free Arthouse is a place where community members can donate art supplies or art activities for local students to pick up. The top half of the little free art house has art activities. The lower house is a little free library with a large selection of drawing books.

“During this pandemic we want kids to know that art is still an outlet. We want to make it as easily accessible as possible for them to create and escape stress through art. We all know that keeping our hands busy helps to keep our minds off of these uncertain times. Kids are no different. They still need activities and they still need resources. It gives me no greater joy than to look out my office window and see a kid take art supplies out of that little free art house,” said Robin Jones, executive director of the Bossier Arts Council (BAC).

With the help of the Airline High School Wood Tech Department (under the guidance of John Wilkins and special assistance from Kevin Jones) and a very special donation from the Ricky Murov Family. The Bossier Arts Council created the Little Free Arthouse.

“My neighbor gave a generous donation to the arts Council. I wanted to honor his gift by creating something unique. That’s how the little free art house was conceived. After speaking with my staff, we decided to add the little free library at the bottom. It really was a collective effort,” said Jones.

Anyone can donate either supplies, materials, or monetary donations to the Little Free Arthouse.

“From monetary donations to long hours in the shop, each person that had a hand in creating this wonderful little free art house and library… We want to say thank you, thank you, thank you. We can already see what a wonderful gem this is for the community,” said Jones.