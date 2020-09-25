The Bossier Chamber of Commerce names top Patriots of the Pandemic



Two individuals, one group take home top honors for their work during the pandemic thus far







Bossier City, LA – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s annual Patriot Awards took on new meaning this year as the Chamber recognized those who went above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic – our Patriots of the Pandemic.



The top three Patriots were chosen from 28 nominations spanning from healthcare professionals, teachers and mask-makers to fundraiser organizers and delivery drivers. These three were chosen for the exceptional help and care they provided our community during the COVID-19 pandemic:



Clarrissa Stephens, Outreach Minister at Northpoint Community Church: Through her leadership and care for others, more than 180,000 meals were served to Bossier Parish children during the pandemic. Stephens went above and beyond her job title to give back to the community.



LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Surveillance Strike Team: This team was comprised of nurses, doctors, LPNs, medical students, nursing students, EMTs and Paramedics, Information Technology Support personnel and undergraduate students who worked in more than 44 nursing homes in Northwest Louisiana. With their dedication to prevent a mass spread of the virus, this team was able to protect and defend senior citizens in local nursing homes. Because of their quick response and hard work many lives were saved.



Bob Thames, North Louisiana and East Texas Brand Ambassador for Great Raft Brewing: Thames used his innovation to help service industry workers affected by the pandemic. In total, he was able to raise about $20,000 for local service staff helping them survive these these difficult times.

The event, presented by sponsor Willis-Knighton Health System, was held September 25 at Margaritaville Resort Casino, and featured Dr. Martha Whyte, Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health Region 7, as keynote speaker.

The Chamber hosted 23 individuals and 5 teams of people who were nominated by their peers, supervisors or community members for the selfless service they have provided the community during the pandemic. Their nominations were judged by a blind panel of community members and three of the nominees were awarded the coveted eagle trophy and named our top 2020 Patriots of the Pandemic, an award sponsored by Shreveport Communications.

In years past, the Chamber has honored our local first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty during this annual event. But this year has brought a new meaning to the term first-responder – now including front-line worker, essential worker, or a helper – and that has been the main reason the Chamber increased the scope of who will be recognized as a Patriot for 2020.