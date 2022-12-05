The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

“There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.

PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry was formerly known as. Connie & V. Cross Jewelry in Bossier City. Back in November 2021, the owners of Connie & V. Cross Jewelry announced their retirement after 49 years in business.

PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry is located in Bossier City’s Bossier Crossroads Shopping Center at 1700 Old Minden Road, Suite 175.