The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.

The menu encourages you to “Get Your Hands Dirty” and indeed that is the best way to enjoy The Mighty Crab’s fresh seafood. Choose among King Crab legs, blue crabs, Snow crabs, and even colossal Dungeness crabs purchased daily for freshness and flavor. Juicy crawfish, clams, green mussels and black mussels are also available as well. Again, ordering is easy. Simply choose your favorite seafood and choose your preparation preference from Cajun style, lemon pepper, garlic and butter, or the “Juicy Special.” You can also choose the level of spiciness from non spicy, medium, hot, and extra hot for an extra kick. Your order is swiftly prepared and all seafood dinners come with corn on the cob and a potato. The seafood is priced by the pound.

The Mighty Crab is located at: 2958 East Texas in Bossier City (next to Red Lobster).