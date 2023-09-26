The Bossier City Farmers Market has been voted #1 Farmers Market in Louisiana!

We are honored to have been selected as the #1 Farmer’s Market in the entire state of Louisiana in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration™, presented by American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition. We also placed 13th in the United States!



More than 2,000 markets nationwide participated in the 2023 celebration with over ten million supporters engaged through voting, visiting the celebration website and engaging with the celebration on social media.

Chris Graham(organizer) said “On behalf of the Bossier City Farmers Market, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped us by voting in this year’s national contest. The contest began in July but we didn’t find out about it until just a few weeks ago. We are super excited and grateful to have been voted #1 in Louisiana and 13th nationwide! The contest is a great way to highlight the important role farmers markets play in local communities and our nation. Participating in the Celebration is a way for people to come together and support their communities, local food producers, and vendors. No Farms, No Food”

Don’t forget we are open every single Saturday thru November. 9AM-1PM in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. 65+ Farmers, Vendors, and Food Trucks. With FREE Admission and FREE Parking. Come hungry, Leave happy!

Please visit our Facebook page for weekly updates- www.facebook.com/BossierCityFarmersMarket/

Or our website- www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com