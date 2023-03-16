The Bossier City Farmers Market opens Saturday April 1st and runs every Saturday thru November

The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market opens Saturday April 1st and runs every single Saturday thru November! 9am-1pm in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The crops don’t stop, and neither do we!

75+ Vendors weekly!. Our huge local market is loaded with fresh local veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, cajun cuisine, fresh squeezed lemonade, BBQ, peppers, handmade soap, crafts, tamales, gator bites, real fruit smoothies and fresh squeezed juice, handmade goods, art, plants, gulf shrimp, leather/woodwork, seasoning blends, southern comfort foods, breakfast/lunch, kids activities and much more! Look for Free Live Music every Saturday. New indoor customer seating area inside the mall.



New vendors are joining weekly and there is something for the entire family. We are also leashed pet friendly! Come hungry, leave happy!



-Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to come to the market and do some shopping. FREE Admission and FREE Parking



Located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. Every Saturday thru the end of November.