The Bossier Holiday Night Market returns next Saturday 12-9-23!

The Bossier Holiday Night Market is Saturday December 9th 3pm-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall! 16 FOOD TRUCKS & 200+ Vendors selling their unique wares. FREE Admission, FREE Family Fun, FREE Parking, 100,000+ Twinkling Lights, and Live Music.

•CHRISTMAS SHOPPING, Market Goods, Unique Food, Free Samples, 15+ Local Boutiques, 200+ Vendors, Street TACOS, Crafts, Farmers Market Goods, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Man Made Soap, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Roasted Corn, Vintage, Ceramics, Tamales, Accessories, Shrimp and Gator on a Stick, Spice and Seasoning Blends, 16+ Food Trucks, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Hunting and Fishing, Kettle Corn, Furniture, Paintings, Retail, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, Candles, Crochet, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Ice Cream, Cuban Cuisine, Home Decor, Honey, Coffee, Pizza, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Donuts, Filipino Food, Venezuelan Cuisine, BBQ, Asian, Cajun Cuisine, Free Kids Activities, Face Painting, Balloons, Street Performers, Fire Dancers, Unicorn Pony Rides, & Much More!

Free Parking and Pet Friendly

NEW-Indoor heated seating area just a few feet away inside Pierre Bossier Mall