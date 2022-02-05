The Bossier MARDI GRAS Night Market returns Saturday 2/5/22

The largest one day vendor shopping event in the Ark-La-Tex is back!

Over 175+ Vendors and 12+ Food Trucks in an open air, outdoor environment. Free Admission-Free Parking

The Bossier Night Market is Saturday February 5th 4pm-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall! FOOD TRUCKS & 175+ Vendors selling their unique wares. FREE Throws, FREE Admission, FREE Family Fun, 50,000+ Twinkling Lights, and Live Music.

•Market Goods, Unique Food, Free Samples, Shopping, 12+ Local Boutiques, Dozens of Mardi Gras Vendors, Crafts, Farmers Market Goods, King Cake, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Man Made Soap, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Roasted Corn, Vintage, Ceramics, Tamales, Accessories, Shrimp and Gator on a Stick, Spice and Seasoning Blends, 12+ Food Trucks, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Hunting and Fishing, Kettle Corn, Furniture, Paintings, Retail, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, CBD, Candles, Crochet, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Home Decor, Honey, Coffee, Cocoa, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Donuts, Pizza, BBQ, Asian, Cajun Cuisine, Free Kids Activities & Much More!

Free Parking and Pet Friendly

www.BossierNightMarket.com